Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.08

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 20050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,391 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,495 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 449.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 194.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,482,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 978,486 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $9,817,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit