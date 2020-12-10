Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.08

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 20050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,391 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,495 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 449.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 194.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,482,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 978,486 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $9,817,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

