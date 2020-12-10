Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 187.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $170.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

