Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.25 target price for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.92. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 169.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,303,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 200,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 43,121 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 298.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 115,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 110.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 56,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 73.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

