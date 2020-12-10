Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,551 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Masco by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

