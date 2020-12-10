Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 125.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,513 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Management L.P. raised its position in DXC Technology by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,692,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 948,502 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

