Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 13,788 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,788 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth $15,649,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 574,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.01.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $722,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,607,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,545 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $152.00 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.