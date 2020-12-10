Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Gartner by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gartner by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $154.58 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $281,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,443,316.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

