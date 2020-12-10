Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.89 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,866 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

