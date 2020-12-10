Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

