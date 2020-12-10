Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.18% of Realogy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Realogy by 1,185.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 54.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the third quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of RLGY opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

