Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 14,733 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 600.0% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 target price (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $493.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,329,268 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

