Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Carvana by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA stock opened at $255.50 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $267.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $478,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,350,109 shares of company stock worth $557,691,457. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

