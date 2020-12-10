Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.26

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 516.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

