ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth about $9,392,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth about $1,595,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth about $5,696,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $859,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $781,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $185,907,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock valued at $197,143,056.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.