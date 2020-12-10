Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Farfetch traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.66, with a volume of 5663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $171,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

