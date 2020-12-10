Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

