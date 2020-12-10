Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.48.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.