Financial Contrast: ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ScripsAmerica has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ScripsAmerica and Nu Skin Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScripsAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 0 4 3 0 2.43

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than ScripsAmerica.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ScripsAmerica and Nu Skin Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.42 billion 1.09 $173.55 million $3.10 16.69

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than ScripsAmerica.

Profitability

This table compares ScripsAmerica and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 6.54% 19.21% 8.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats ScripsAmerica on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ScripsAmerica Company Profile

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Clifton, New Jersey. On February 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of ScripsAmerica, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 7, 2016.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

