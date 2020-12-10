Financial Review: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) versus Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares East West Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 31.05% 11.80% 1.24% Community Trust Bancorp 25.76% 9.53% 1.27%

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. East West Bancorp pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for East West Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 6 2 0 2.25 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $37.29, suggesting a potential downside of 20.24%. Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.09 billion 3.16 $674.03 million $4.84 9.66 Community Trust Bancorp $235.58 million 2.80 $64.54 million $3.64 10.18

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Community Trust Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of July 23, 2020, it operated approximately 125 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing. In addition, the company provides cash management, safe deposit boxes rental, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. Further, it offers full service securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, telephone, and Internet banking services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices in Kentucky; and 1 trust office in Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

