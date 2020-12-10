Financial Review: Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) versus Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido -0.03% 3.17% 1.37% Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -176.23% -106.91%

This table compares Shiseido and Antibe Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $10.38 billion 2.69 $676.77 million $1.72 40.69 Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 157.69 -$14.54 million ($0.05) -61.20

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Antibe Therapeutics. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Shiseido has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shiseido and Antibe Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 2 2 2 0 2.00 Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Antibe Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.45, suggesting a potential downside of 52.61%. Given Antibe Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antibe Therapeutics is more favorable than Shiseido.

Summary

Shiseido beats Antibe Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. It sells its products through department stores, specialty stores, drug stores, and general merchandising stores. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

