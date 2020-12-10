Financial Survey: cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) vs. Coty (NYSE:COTY)

cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) and Coty (NYSE:COTY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of cbdMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of cbdMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares cbdMD and Coty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD $23.65 million 6.10 -$50.43 million N/A N/A Coty $4.72 billion 1.16 -$1.01 billion ($0.48) -14.94

cbdMD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for cbdMD and Coty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score cbdMD 0 0 0 0 N/A Coty 1 10 4 0 2.20

Coty has a consensus price target of $6.48, indicating a potential downside of 9.61%. Given Coty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than cbdMD.

Profitability

This table compares cbdMD and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52% Coty -15.56% -3.35% -0.72%

Volatility and Risk

cbdMD has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

cbdMD beats Coty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co. brands. It also offers mass color cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, and body care products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Enrique, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, Stetson, and 007 James Bond brands. The company also sells its products through third-party distributors. It sells its products to approximately 150 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of Cottage Holdco B.V.

