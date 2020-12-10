First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $28.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 362,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 338,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 85,797 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 214,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $275.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.