Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stake Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 710,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 410,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

FBHS stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.