Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $230.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,124,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit