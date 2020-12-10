Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $230.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,124,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.