GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

GLOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOP opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $131.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit