GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

GLOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOP opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $131.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.