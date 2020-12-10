Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Genasys had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $84,417.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,999. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GNSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Earnings History for Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit