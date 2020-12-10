Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Issues Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Genasys had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $84,417.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,999. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GNSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

