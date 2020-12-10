Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Genasys had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

GNSS stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $227.07 million, a P/E ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,977 shares of company stock worth $1,724,999. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Earnings History for Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Comments


