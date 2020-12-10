Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of ROCK opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.