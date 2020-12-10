Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

