Grubhub Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,505 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,914% compared to the average daily volume of 174 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.37.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79. Grubhub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grubhub will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 11,314 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $905,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,833 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grubhub during the second quarter valued at $11,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter valued at $1,777,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 4,000,000.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at about $2,540,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.