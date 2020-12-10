Grubhub Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GRUB)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,505 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,914% compared to the average daily volume of 174 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.37.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79. Grubhub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grubhub will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 11,314 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $905,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,833 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grubhub during the second quarter valued at $11,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter valued at $1,777,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 4,000,000.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at about $2,540,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit