Head-To-Head Analysis: Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) versus China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China HGS Real Estate and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China HGS Real Estate -3.28% 0.88% 0.40% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Risk and Volatility

China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 69.9% of China HGS Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China HGS Real Estate $39.58 million 1.16 $3.70 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 2.02 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

China HGS Real Estate beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. Its development activity includes land acquisition, project planning, design and construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

