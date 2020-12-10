Head-To-Head Review: Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) vs. QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies N/A -378.67% -247.89% QUALCOMM 13.72% 78.39% 9.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Superconductor Technologies and QUALCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A QUALCOMM 1 8 20 1 2.70

QUALCOMM has a consensus target price of $144.96, indicating a potential downside of 7.09%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Superconductor Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and QUALCOMM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 5.73 -$9.23 million N/A N/A QUALCOMM $24.27 billion 7.27 $4.39 billion $2.84 54.94

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Superconductor Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, LTE, and/or 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including artificial intelligence, automotive, digital healthcare, enterprise, IoT, mobile and networking and investment for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

