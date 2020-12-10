Head to Head Review: Teekay (NYSE:TK) vs. Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Teekay (NYSE:TK) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Teekay and Hermitage Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.92 billion 0.14 -$310.58 million N/A N/A Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.03 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Hermitage Offshore Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay.

Risk and Volatility

Teekay has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Teekay and Hermitage Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay -10.53% 2.86% 0.93% Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32%

Summary

Teekay beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

