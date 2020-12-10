Head-To-Head Survey: Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) versus HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Intellicheck alerts:

50.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Intellicheck shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intellicheck and HubSpot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $7.66 million 23.12 -$2.55 million ($0.16) -60.13 HubSpot $674.86 million 25.81 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -1,116.38

Intellicheck has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellicheck, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Intellicheck has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -5.64% -3.57% -3.06% HubSpot -9.78% -4.76% -1.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intellicheck and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 2 0 3.00 HubSpot 0 4 15 0 2.79

Intellicheck currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.94%. HubSpot has a consensus target price of $323.27, suggesting a potential downside of 14.83%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than HubSpot.

Summary

Intellicheck beats HubSpot on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. The company also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; PORT ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.