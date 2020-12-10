HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Receives €54.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.29 ($63.87).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HFG stock opened at €50.15 ($59.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.81. HelloFresh SE has a fifty-two week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a fifty-two week high of €56.40 ($66.35).

About HelloFresh SE (HFG.F)

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

