HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $6.98

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.41. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 10 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of HighPeak Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

