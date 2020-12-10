Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $8.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 344,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $4,716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

