Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 101.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 71,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.