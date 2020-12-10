HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Sells $4,484,425.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $379.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.71 and a beta of 1.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $401.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price target on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Jyske Bank increased their price target on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 393.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

