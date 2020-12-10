Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

