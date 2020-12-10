ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Sells $2,242,500.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.68. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 49.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 341.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.