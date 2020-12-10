Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Inphi worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $75,982.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,080.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at $71,312,133.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.21.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.77. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Inphi’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

