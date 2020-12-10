Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Buys 1,541 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Robert Ballance bought 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,473.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $189.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.60. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $14.50.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 132.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 867.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCBP shares. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BCB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit