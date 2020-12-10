Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Buys 1,541 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Robert Ballance bought 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,473.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $189.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.60. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $14.50.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 132.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 867.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCBP shares. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BCB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.