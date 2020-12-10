Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Director Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Director Bruce Whaley bought 6,000 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

