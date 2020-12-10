Insider Buying: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Purchases $107,390.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $517.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.63 and its 200-day moving average is $468.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after acquiring an additional 195,455 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

