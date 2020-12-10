Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $1,264,750.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $1,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 6,436 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $323,473.36.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238,833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

