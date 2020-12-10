Insider Selling: Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Sells $2,816,700.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.36 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ball by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ball by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,288,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,535,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.