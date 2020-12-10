Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Sells $3,545,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,414.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.13. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Diodes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit