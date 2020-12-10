Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Sells $3,545,500.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,414.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.13. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Diodes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

