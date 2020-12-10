Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Major Shareholder Sells $206,861,505.90 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AQUA opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

