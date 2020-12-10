Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $15,798,937.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total transaction of $15,798,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $15,619,603.14.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00.
- On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total transaction of $17,091,360.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50.
- On Friday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00.
- On Friday, November 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $13,494,190.00.
- On Monday, November 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total transaction of $17,230,800.00.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $16,704,991.89.
- On Friday, November 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00.
Shares of FB opened at $277.92 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.04.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
