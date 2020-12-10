Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $15,798,937.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total transaction of $15,798,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $15,619,603.14.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total transaction of $17,091,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $13,494,190.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total transaction of $17,230,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $16,704,991.89.

On Friday, November 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00.

Shares of FB opened at $277.92 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

