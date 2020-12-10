Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells $1,085,931.20 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,085,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,001.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IONS opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,321,000 after acquiring an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 209,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

